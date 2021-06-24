OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Announces Dividend of $1.80

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share on Monday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $654.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 3.94. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.68.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,262 shares of company stock worth $10,452,551. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

