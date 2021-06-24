OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Announces Dividend of $1.80

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share on Monday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.
Shares of ONEW stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $654.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 3.94. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.68.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,262 shares of company stock worth $10,452,551. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
