One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Gap Down to $29.52

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.52, but opened at $28.61. One Liberty Properties shares last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 309 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

