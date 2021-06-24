ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $77.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OGS. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.75.

NYSE:OGS opened at $73.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,294,000 after buying an additional 183,239 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 29,789 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after buying an additional 33,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

