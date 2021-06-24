Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.94.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL stock opened at $252.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $161.30 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.