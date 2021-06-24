Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 3.8%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.12. 151,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 67,482,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $63,424.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 557,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,241 shares of company stock worth $9,988,495 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

