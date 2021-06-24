Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OCDGF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OCDGF traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.79. 189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,437. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

