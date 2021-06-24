Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,624,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,964,814.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,022,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,271,842.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,899,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,585,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after buying an additional 2,129,926 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 176.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,670,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 745,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.