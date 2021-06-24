Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $332,577.70 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $332,577.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,716 shares in the company, valued at $29,285,996.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $353,588.82.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $353,765.88.

On Thursday, April 8th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $365,392.82.

On Thursday, March 25th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $323,311.56.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $61.16 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

