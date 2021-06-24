NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,816,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 270,522 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.11% of NXP Semiconductors worth $1,170,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.48. The stock had a trading volume of 54,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,415. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.71. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 134.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

