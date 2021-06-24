Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.41

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.41 and last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 183429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

