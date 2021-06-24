Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Nutanix stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $40.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

