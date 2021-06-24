Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NUAN. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,724.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

