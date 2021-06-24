Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Shares Up 0.2%

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 35,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 41,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novus Capital Co. II stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

