Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,041,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,774 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $91,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,663 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,131. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NYSE BJ opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $50.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

