Northern Trust Corp Has $94.12 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,037,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $94,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth $32,476,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,675 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PG&E by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 922,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 75,054 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth $5,736,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PG&E by 29.7% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

PG&E stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

