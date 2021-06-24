Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $103,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $87,548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,360,000 after purchasing an additional 610,946 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 436,716 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

