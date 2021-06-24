Northern Trust Corp Buys 14,389 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.81% of Universal Display worth $90,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $215.73 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $143.51 and a one year high of $262.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

