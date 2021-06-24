Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes $609,000 Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $68.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.38. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $104.94.

