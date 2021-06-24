Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 111,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,993. The firm has a market cap of $418.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

