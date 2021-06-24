Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Covetrus by 326.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Covetrus by 8.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after buying an additional 8,246,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Covetrus by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Covetrus by 90.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 102,958 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CVET stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -335.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

