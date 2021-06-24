Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 6,667 Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned 0.27% of Meridian worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Meridian by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Meridian by 75.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Meridian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Meridian by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Meridian by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRBK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,117. Meridian Co. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Meridian had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 25.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Meridian Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

