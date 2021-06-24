North American Construction Group’s (NOA) Buy Rating Reiterated at ATB Capital

ATB Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$26.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.88.

NYSE:NOA opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.39.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

