North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$24.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOA. ATB Capital raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

NOA stock opened at C$20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$7.55 and a 1 year high of C$21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.37.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.67 per share, with a total value of C$68,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,370. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,084,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,517,004. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

