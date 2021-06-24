Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Position Boosted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nomura by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Nomura by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 172,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 62,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nomura by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nomura by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 146,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $6.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

