Node Runners Trading Down 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for about $16.21 or 0.00048508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $378,974.21 and approximately $1,981.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Node Runners has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $201.05 or 0.00601582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

