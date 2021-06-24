Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nomura upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Noah alerts:

NYSE:NOAH traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.58. 94,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,152. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.97. Noah has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. Research analysts forecast that Noah will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Noah by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Noah by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 161,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.