nmcn’s (NMCN) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of nmcn (LON:NMCN) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of NMCN opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. nmcn has a one year low of GBX 111.73 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.91.
nmcn Company Profile
