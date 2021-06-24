nmcn’s (NMCN) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of nmcn (LON:NMCN) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of NMCN opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. nmcn has a one year low of GBX 111.73 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.91.

nmcn Company Profile

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

