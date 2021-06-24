NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $161.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.51.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.52. The company had a trading volume of 462,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.02. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $93.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

