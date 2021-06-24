NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450.97 Million

Analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to announce sales of $450.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.20 million. NICE posted sales of $395.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.85.

NICE stock opened at $236.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a twelve month low of $182.74 and a twelve month high of $288.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after acquiring an additional 875,562 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

