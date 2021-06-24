NFTLootBox (LOOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $243,885.00

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $634,421.14 and approximately $243,885.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for approximately $28.07 or 0.00080780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00101319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00164105 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.10 or 1.00194811 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

