Nexus Tops 1-Day Volume of $89,511.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001509 BTC on exchanges. Nexus has a total market cap of $37.04 million and $89,511.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexus has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.
About Nexus
Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,874,907 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nexus Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.