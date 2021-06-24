NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of NEX opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.39.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

