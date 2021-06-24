NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.95.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.11.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 56.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

