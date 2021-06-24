NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trimble by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Trimble by 59.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Trimble by 13.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.91. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.