NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 243.2% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 83,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 82,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 12.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.