NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 11,826 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after acquiring an additional 192,427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Acushnet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.78. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

