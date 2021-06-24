NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,460 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $280.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.49. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $286.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

