NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after buying an additional 198,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after buying an additional 84,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $45,080,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

BYD stock opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.