NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 26,639 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 384.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Shares of PLUG opened at $33.82 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

