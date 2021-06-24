NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,180 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $295,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.80.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $385.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.56 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,523 shares of company stock valued at $48,782,968. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

