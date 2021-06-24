New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,385,000 after buying an additional 168,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after buying an additional 84,431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,208,000 after buying an additional 72,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $28,760,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JJSF opened at $173.96 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,933.10 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

