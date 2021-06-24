New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,599,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 227,092 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 515,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,666. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.