New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $580.03 million, a PE ratio of -30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter worth $178,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 264,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 96.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 122,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,031 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter valued at $3,226,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 142.1% during the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,619,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 950,583 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Senior Investment Group (SNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.