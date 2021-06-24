New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 6.4%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 758,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,111,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 36,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,087,000 after acquiring an additional 57,298 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

