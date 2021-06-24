Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) rose 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $179.10 and last traded at $178.66. Approximately 16,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 437,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.91.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.90.

The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.44.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. On average, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nevro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period.

About Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

