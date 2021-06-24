Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $372.10 million and $29.99 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 371,439,489 coins and its circulating supply is 371,438,915 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

