Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $184.94 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,396,514 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 301,596 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.18% of Uber Technologies worth $184,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

