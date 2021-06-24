Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $175.68 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 456,243 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $175,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

