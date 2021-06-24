Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Graco worth $164,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.43. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

