Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.08% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $138,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW opened at $271.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $184.34 and a twelve month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.